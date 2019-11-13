Seer supports demand of Hindu Mahasabha

Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt has supported the demand of the Hindu Mahasabha that cases booked against Kar Sevaks involved in the demolition of the Babri be withdrawn.

“The cases should be withdrawn. Kar Sevaks are not criminals. They were members of a movement. The Ram Janmbhoomi movement is a movement. It is a freedom movement. I have always maintained that registering cases against them itself was wrong. L.K. Advani has expressed regret that the mosque was demolished when the Kar Sevaks gathered at Ayodhya. Even cases against Mr Advani and other leaders should be withdrawn,” the seer said.

He said that he was not in favour of agitations similar to the Ram Janmbhoomi for Kasi and Mathura. “They are not big problems. Ayodhya was a big problem and that has been resolved now. I have visited Kasi and seen that the temple is being developed. Development work on the Kasi Vishwanath Temple started from the time of Manmohan Singh. Now, a nice courtyard has been developed around the temple. In Mathura, an agreement was reached between Hindus and Muslims by the intervention of Madan Mohan Malaviya. I don’t think there is need for any agitation for Kasi or Mathura as of now,” he said.

He added that he did not subscribe to the opinion held by leaders such as Vinay Katiyar that Taj Mahal was a Shiva temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

“I believe that there should not be any demand to demolish any mosque and build a temple in its place anywhere in India, based on demands that such mosques were built after pulling down temples. We should forget all that has happened in the past and move ahead,” he said.

“I attended a meeting of heads of various religions in New Delhi recently. We decided that we should forget all instances of the past and move ahead. We should work together and establish a harmonious society,” he said.

“In Ayodhya, the disputed site was important to the Hindus as we believed Ram was born there. But for the Muslims, they needed land for the mosque. They were not particular about the land. I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment that Muslims should get five acres in Ayodhya,” he said.

He said that Hindus and Muslims should together build the Ram temple and the mosque in Ayodhya. “Muslims should help Hindus in building the temple and the Hindus should help the Muslims in building the mosque at Ayodhya,” he said.

Reacting to the demand that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should chair the proposed trust to build the Ram temple, the seer said that he would wait for the Union government to form the trust. “I think there will be some government representatives and some concerned citizens in the trust. I believe that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister would be a member from the government. I will wait for two-three months for the Union government to form the trust before reacting on the time schedule for the construction of the temple,” he said.