Seer stresses need to resume independent religion movement

The seer of Taralabalu Mutt at Sanehalli Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami has called on the leaders from the Lingayat community and politicians to continue the movement demanding independent religion status to Lingayatism.

Speaking at a programme on Basava philosophy and inauguration of Sirsangi Lingaraj Desai auditorium at Lingayat Bhavan in Dharwad on Friday, Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swami said that because of political reasons, the agitation seeking independent religion status to Lingayat was scuttled and it should be resumed now and taken to a logical end.

The swami said that the Lingayat religion was founded by Lord Basavanna in the 12th Century and the time was ripe now to demand and get the independent religion tag for the religion. He said that the State government could not just evade responsibility from the issue by declaring Basavanna a cultural leader. His philosophies should be included in textbooks and students should be taught on his life of struggle and social reforms, he said.

The Swami urged the government to construct a Basava Bhavan in every district and hold cultural and literary programmes on vachana literature on a regular basis.

Industries Minister M.B. Patil said that Lingayat religion was casteless and anyone could embrace it. He said that the objective of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha was to unite all the sects among LIngyats. He termed the resolution passed during the Mahasabha convention at Davangere asking the members of the community write Veerashaiva or Lingayat in religion column of the census and their sects in the caste column as a good move.

The Minister assured to make all efforts to unite all the sects of Veerashaiva Lingayat community and also to ensure that the genuine demands of the community were met.