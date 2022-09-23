Seer sent back to prison

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, seer accused of raping minor girls, was discharged from McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on Friday. He has been taken back to Chitradurga district prison.

The pontiff of Murugha Mutt was admitted to McGann Hospital on Wednesday night. An angiogram was conducted by the specialist doctors at the hospital on Thursday.

It is said that the seer had been sent back to prison as there were no serious health complications. The tests and angiogram were said to have revealed that he had no heart-related health problems.