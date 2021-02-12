Seer says he won’t take legal steps to resolve land donation issue

Sri Dingaleshwar Swami of Balehosur Mutt addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday.

Seer of Balehosur Mutt Sri Dingaleshwar Swami, who is conducting meetings at various places in a bid to create public opinion on seeking the return of Moorusavir Mutt land given in donation to KLE Society for building a medical college, vowed on Thursday to continue his fight but clarified that he will not take any legal recourse.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi in the wake of Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore clarifying that there is nothing illegal about land donation, the swami said that there are several contradictions in Mr. Kore’s statement and donation has been made in violation of the arbitration agreement reached before the arbitrator appointed by the Supreme Court.

The swami said that the donation of the mutt’s land by the late seer Sri Gangadhara Rajayogindra Swami before the Charity Commissioner at Belagavi was questioned by Sri Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and a few of the devotees. It was subsequently questioned in the High Court of Karnataka, which said that the donation was subject to the outcome of the arbitration agreement on the succession row. In the arbitration agreement, it has been resolved not to sell any of the mutt’s property but despite that, the incumbent seer, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami, has donated land, he said.

However, Dingaleshwar Swami said that he will not seek any legal recourse but will want elders of society and the general public to decide the issue. He also clarified that the issue has nothing to do with the issue of his claim for the post of successor of Moorusavir Mutt. “All I want is that the mutt’s land should be returned to the mutt,” he said.

On whether he will not make any claim for the post of successor in the mutt, the swami answered in the negative. “I will go away if the present seer makes an announcement before the gadduge of the mutt saying that he has not appointed me as successor to the peetha,” he said.

He said that he will not question the silence of the incumbent seer on the whole issue as he was his guru. He, however, said that there is a suffocating atmosphere in the mutt because of which the incumbent seer is keeping silence.