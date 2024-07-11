GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seer says Cong. govt. should replace Lingayat term with Veerashaiva in class 9 textbook

Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha has made an appeal to the State government

Published - July 11, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Seer of Rambhapuri Peetha Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami speaking to presspersons in Harihar on Wednesday.

Seer of Rambhapuri Peetha Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami speaking to presspersons in Harihar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami of Rambhapuri Peetha has urged the State government to take steps to replace the term Lingayat with Veerashaiva in the chapter on Basavanna of the Class IX textbook.

Speaking to presspersons in Harihar on Wednesday, the seer said that during the revision of textbook, the term Veerashaiva has been replaced with Lingayat and this should not have been done.

He said that the textbook revision was implemented during the BJP government when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister and B.C. Nagesh was Education Minister and now, the Congress government should rectify it.

He said that Lingayat Veerashaiva community supported the BJP for long. However, the same party has meted out injustice to the community. Although the Pancha Peethas objected to it and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, no action has been taken yet, he said.

The seer said that governments and individuals should ensure that during textbook revision, history is not distorted.

He also urged president of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha to speak on the textbook revision issue.

