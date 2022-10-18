Seer says Arun Singh’s statement an insult to Panchamashali community

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami has said that BJP national general secretary Arun Singh’s statement that Members of Legislative Assembly Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad are not party leaders in the true sense, amounted to insulting the Panchamasali community.

“Such statements can damage the BJP. The community could feel that it is a commodity that is being used and thrown like a banana peel,” he said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“Mr. Singh made this statement twice on Monday, once in Hubballi and the other time, in Chikkodi. He has said that these two MLAs are not to be considered party leaders in the true sense. This is an insult to the Panchamasali community that they belong to. It may seem that such issues are internal matters of the party and that an outsider like me should not interfere in its affairs. But I cannot keep quiet when a party office-bearer insults leaders of our community,’‘ he said.

“Mr. Singh should also know who he is talking about. He is making irresponsible comments about Mr. Yatnal who is a great leader who has served as a Union Minister without any specific allegations of corruption or misconduct against him. It is likely that he will become the Chief Minister in 2023 or 2028. Neither Mr. Singh nor any other leader should speak against a leader of the stature of Mr. Yatnal,’‘ the seer said.

Mr. Singh should not forget Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand that any common worker of the BJP is to be considered a great leader. But still, Mr. Singh has gone ahead and made such a meaningless statement. “I, however, suspect that Mr. Singh does not know facts on the ground in the State and that he has been briefed by some political detractors of Mr. Yatnal,” he said.

The seer demanded that BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders should reprimand Mr. Singh and ensure that such incidents do not recur.