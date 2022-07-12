Seer reminds CM of deadline for quota

Panchamasalis are seeking inclusion of the community under 2A category of OBCs

Head of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Koodalasangama Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami has reminded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the August 22 deadline for inclusion of Lingayat Panchamasali community under 2A category of Other Backward Classes.

The seer, who is touring various districts of the State as part of sensitisation programme on the community’s demand for reservation, told presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday that if the Chief Minister failed to keep his words by August 22, the community will launch an agitation in front of his residence the next day (August 23).

The seer said that Lingayats have not been getting their rightful share in facilities. “As the State government led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave an assurance on reservation, the proposed agitation was put off temporarily. But we will not wait after August 22,” he said.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami said that the community has a lot of hopes pinned on Mr. Bommai, as he supported the agitation when he was a Minister. However, after becoming Chief Minister, he has neither kept his promise nor has rendered justice to the community in the budget, he said.

“Consequently, we resumed our agitation. On June 22, the first round of dialogue was held at the residence of Public Works Minister C.C. Patil and a survey by the Backward Classes Commission has begun in Haveri district. But the survey is yet to be carried out in 18 more districts. Now, the government has sought two months to decide on the issue and the Chief Minister has promised good news by August 22. This is the fourth time that the Chief Minister has sought time and as per his request, we have postponed the agitation till August 22,” the seer said.

Replying to a query, the seer said that meetings and symbolic protests in various districts and within the districts are aimed at reminding the government about the August deadline. On July 30, a protest march will be taken out in Dharwad, he said.