Seer passes away

16 March 2021 20:02 IST

Revanasidda Swamy of Shivayoga Mandira at Kalenahalli in Shikaripura taluk passed away in Shivamogga on Tuesday. He was 75. The seer, who had been under treatment for a few days, breathed his last at Shivayoga Mandir around 7.30 a.m.

The seer, native of Vijayapura district, became head of Shivayoga Mandir in 1977. Hundreds of devotees from different parts of the State visited the Mandir and paid their respects to the seer. The last rites would be held on Wednesday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and others have mourned his death. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said the seer was a guide to all through his social service and maintained a cordial relationship with people of all religions.

