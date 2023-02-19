ADVERTISEMENT

Seer opens fire in the air in Bidar district

February 19, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Siddalinga Swami of Basavatirtha Mutt opened fire with his gun during a Jatra Mahotsava on the outskirts of Humnabad town in Bidar district on Saturday.

The swami shot in the air while performing puja to tractors used for farming activities in the agricultural field that belongs to the mutt.

A group of people led by Somlu Naik of Kallur Tanda said that the swami opened fire to create fear among villagers and to encroach upon agricultural land attached to the mutt land.

Mr. Naik said that they will lodge a police complaint against the mutt head. However, no case has been filed so far.

