Seer helps family involved in accident in Bagalkot district

Sends the injured persons to hospital in Ilkal in his vehicle

A Lingayat seer saved the lives of members of a family who were injured in an accident in Tumbad village in Bagalkot district on April 21.

Sri Immadi Siddharameshwar Swami of Bovi Gurupeetha stopped his vehicle when he saw that a car had met with an accident between Tumbad and Ilkal. He got the injured persons _ Sikandar Mudgal, 40, Saliya Begum, 35, Nilopher Banu, 30, and Raziya Begum, 25, shifted to a hospital in his vehicle. He later travelled to the private hospital in Ilkal to meet the injured persons.

“I am relieved that they are out of danger,” the seer said.

Police said that the car had skid off the main road. A case has been registered.