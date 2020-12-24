Seer gets emotional, says land donated to medical college as per his guru’s wish

A day after seer of Balehosur Mutt Sri Dingaleshwar Swami objected to handing over of Moorusavir Mutt land for building a medical college, seer of the mutt Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami almost broke down while speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the new medical college being built on the mutt land in Hubballi on Thursday.

The swami, while delivering a discourse after the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamiji Moorusavir Mutt Medical College and KLE Hospital near Gabbur Cross in Hubballi, defended the mutt’s decision to donate the land for the college and said that it was done in accordance with the wish of the late Gangadhar Rajayogindra Swami.

“We have not deceived society and will not do so at any cost. However, baseless allegations are being made. The land has been donated as per the wish of our guru (earlier seer) and everything has been done as per law. There is no question of handing over the land illegally,” he said.

In his long discourse, the swami did not directly refer to Dingaleshwar Swami but expressed his displeasure over the development. “I have been working honestly and I am true to my conscience. I have not handed over any property of the mutt illegally and it cannot be done also. However, some people have made allegations against me,” he said.

The swami then went on to explain in detail what had transpired when the late Gangadhar Rajayogindra Swami had expressed his wish to donate land to KLE Society for setting up a medical college. “Our guruji had called Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore and Director Shankranna Munavalli to the mutt and expressed this desire. Subsequently, he had got a letter drafted making a pledge to donate land and I too had signed it. After that, as per the pledge, the mutt’s land was donated,” he explained.

Clarifying that it was not the first time that the mutt had donated land for educational institutions, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami said that all the financial transactions were being looked after by six trust committees, including income and expenditure. “I can only borrow money from the trust, which I need to pay back and every year, audit takes place,” he explained.

The swami also recalled the developments which had forced to him to relinquish the mutt, but said that he came back as his departure from the mutt led to disputes over the issue of a successor. “In fact, several people, including former minister Basavaraj Horatti, had openly expressed their displeasure over my return. Although Mr. Horatti’s words are harsh, he is kind hearted. And, he stood by our side during a time of crisis,” the swami said.

As he continued to speak about the allegations, he got emotional and Mr. Basavaraj Horatti and Mr. Shankranna Munavalli intervened and pacified him after which he ended his words. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Ministers Jagadish Shettar, C.C. Patil, Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore and a host of elected representatives were witness to the development.