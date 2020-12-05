Seer for Shiroor Mutt to be appointed soon

Most of the pending issues resolved, says Sode Mutt swamiji

Sode Vadiraja Mutt, one of the Ashta Mutts of Udupi, on Saturday announced appointing a seer to Shiroor Mutt during the oncoming Uttarayana season. Lakshmivara Tirtha Swamiji of Shiroor Mutt had passed away without appointing a successor on July 19, 2018, and Sode Mutt had been looking after its affairs thereafter.

Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swamiji of Sode Mutt told reporters in Udupi that a competent person has already been identified to succeed Sri Lakshmivara Tirtha.

Following the untimely demise of Sri Lakshmivara Tirtha amidst several pending issues, Sode Mutt was able to settle most of them during the last two years, Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha said. Renovation of Shiroor Mutt at Shiroor and Udupi was done and renovation of Santhyar Mutt, located 2 km from Shiroor, was underway. The ‘brahmakalasha’ of this mutt would be done on Hanuman Jayanti. Papuje Mutt near Hiriyadka, under the control of Shiroor Mutt, that was in bad shape too would be renovated.

Sri Vishwavallabha Tirtha said funds for renovation, daily expenditure of Shiroor Mutt as well as the goshala were arranged from rental incomes from Lakshmi Summit building at Manipal and buildings on Car Street in Udupi. During the two-and-a-half year administration of Shiroor Mutt, Sode Mutt did not alienate any properties of the former, he said.

The Swamiji said Sode Mutt was also able to resolve contentious issues surrounding Shiroor Mutt's under-construction Kanaka Mall in Udupi through conciliatory measures. While an entrepreneur from Mumbai, a devotee of the mutt, would complete the mall under joint development by handing over the last four floors of the total eight floors to the mutt, one-time settlement of the loan from Corporation Bank (₹26.5 crore book value) was also on the cards. The Swamiji acknowledged the role of Ravindranath Shanbag, M.B. Puranik, Tonse Jayakrishna Shetty and Tothadamane Diwakar Shetty in the conciliation efforts.

Income Tax demands

Demands for payment of income tax from the department were being settled by following the due procedure, chartered accountant of Shiroor Mutt H.V. Gautham said. Meanwhile, the Mutt got registered under Section 12AA of the Income Tax Act to get exemptions available to other religious and charitable endowments with effect from April 1, 2018.

Palimar Mutt seer Vidyadheesha Tirtha was present.