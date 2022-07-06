Seer escapes unhurt as car overturns

Sri Panchama Shivalingeshwar Swami of Nidasosi Math escaped unhurt after his car overturned near Tegur village on the Dharwad-Belagavi Highway on Wednesday evening.

The air bags, a protective measure, in the car saved the seer’s life, the police said.

The car was severely damaged when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned.

The seer has been admitted in a private hospital in Belagavi.

His two assistants were treated as out-patients.

The seer was returning from the burial of Chandrashekar Guruji in Sulla village near Hubballi, math sources said.