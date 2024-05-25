ADVERTISEMENT

Seer distributes assistive aids

Published - May 25, 2024 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami distributed assistive aids to specially-abled persons in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Assistive aids to specially-abled persons were distributed by Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetha here on Saturday.

It was to mark the 82nd birthday celebrations of the seer and 82 assistive aids were distributed including 40 wheel chairs, eight walkers, and 10 crutches among others.

This was followed by religious programmes and events to mark the 26th anniversary of Nada Mantapa and 82nd birth anniversary of the seer followed by prayers and religious rites at various temples in the ashram premises. Datta Vijayananda seer was present.

