Seer calls for relaunch of agitation for religion status

Seer of Sanehalli Taralabalu Mutt Sri Panditaradhya Shivacharya has called upon Lingayat community leaders and politicians to relaunch the agitation seeking religion status for Lingayat.

He was speaking after inaugurating Sirasangi Lingaraj Desai Auditorium at Lingayat Bhavan in Dharwad on Sunday.

He said that the agitation that was launched when Siddaramaiah was Chief Minister between 2013 and 2018 has been stopped for some reasons. “There is a need to revive the agitation,” he added.

“It is not sufficient for the government to name Basaveshwara as the cultural leader of the State. The State government should take steps to propagate Basaveshwara’s philosophy by including lessons in school textbooks,” he said.

The seer also demanded that the government construct Basava Bhavan in each district and organise programmes to propagate Vachanas and the ideology contained therein.

Minister M.B. Patil said that Lingayat is casteless and anyone can embrace it. “The objective of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha is to unite all sects of Lingayats. The mahasabha session in Davangere has resolved that people belonging to Lingayat should record their religion as either Veerashaiva or Lingayat during the national census and their sect in the caste column,” he said.