Seer calls for grand celebration of Ramanavami in April

Similar to celebrations for Krishna Janmastami, events related to Lord Rama should be held between April 13 and 21 to mark this year’s Ramanavami, said Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, one of the trustees of Sri Ramajanmabhoomi Theerta Kshetra Trust, in Moodbidri on Tuesday.
At a consultation meeting held at the Kannada Bhavan in Moodbidri, the seer said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is gathering pace and there was good response from people for the drive to collect donations for the construction of the temple. Therefore this year’s Ramanavami should be celebrated in the same way as Krishna Janmastami is celebrated.
The seer asked people to hold a fancy dress competition, quiz, elocution, drawing and other events related to Lord Rama in the nine days from April 13 that will culminate with Ramanavami on April 21.
The chairman of Alvas Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva and president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Sahitya Parishat Pradeep Kumar Kalkura participated in the meeting.
