Seer asks govt. to recommend 2A tag for Panchamasalis before Lok Sabha polls model code is enforced

February 25, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Head of Panchamasali Peetha of Kudalasangama Sri Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami, who is leading agitations demanding Other Backward Classes (OBCs) 2A category for the Panchamasali sub-caste of Lingayat, has asked the State government to send its recommendation in favour of the community before the Model Code of Conduct is enforced for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi on Sunday, the seer obliquely said that the previous BJP government had to suffer a humiliating defeat in the last Assembly elections just because it deliberately adopted “delaying approach” in sending the recommendation.

“The previous government deliberately adopted the delaying approach and everybody knows what happened to it. Even that party [BJP] is aware of it. If our demand for the 2A category tag for the Panchamasalis is not realised before the Lok Sabha elections, the issue will impact the elections. The extent of the impact will be gauged from the community conference scheduled to be held in Kalaburagi on March 10,” he said.

The seer specifically blamed the Congress government in the State for the inordinate delay in sending its recommendation to the Union government on the issue.

“After the Congress came to power in the State, Legislature sessions have been held thrice. During the winter session of the Legislature held at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, the government gave the assurance that it will take a decision after consulting legal experts. It has, however, not taken any decision thus far,” he said.

To a question, the swami said that the community agitation is non-political and all leaders, legislators and other people’s representatives hailing from the community have been directed to join the agitation putting their political affiliations and differences aside.

“During the rule of the previous BJP government, all the legislators from the community were directed to put aside their political affiliations and join the agitation. They should similarly participate in the massive community conference scheduled to be held in Kalaburagi on March 10. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should have, at least, for the sake of courtesy, responded to our demand. We are still waiting for his response. Our future course of action will largely depend upon the State government’s response,” he said, hoping that all leaders from his community cutting across party affiliations will participate in the Kalaburagi conference.