Seer arrested

Hassan

18 January 2022 22:16 IST

The Srirangapatna police arrested Rishi Kumar Swami of Kali Mutt at Devanur in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in connection with his statement calling for demolition of a mosque at Srirangapatna. The police took him to custody at his mutt early on Tuesday.

A case was registered against the seer, known for his controversial remarks, following his statements during his recent visit to Srirangapatna. He had appealed for demolition of a mosque on the lines of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

