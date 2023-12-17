Seer appeals to officials to prevent animal sacrifice in the name of religion and God

December 17, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Yadgir

Sri Dayanand Swami of Vishwa Prani Kalyana Mandal has said that sacrificing animals in the name of religion and God is a punishable offence under the law. Therefore, officials of the government department concerned should prevent such practice if there is any such information available from anywhere.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday.

After the implementation of the Karnataka Cattle Slaughter Prevention and Protection Act 2021, slaughter of cattle has been completely prohibited. No cow, bullock or calf should be slaughtered irrespective of their age and no buffalo, including male buffalo and calves aged less than 13, can be slaughtered, he said.

But, they can be slaughtered with permission from government officials concerned, if they are aged more than 13, he added.

The violators of the law will be punished with imprisonment from three years up to seven years and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 to ₹10 lakh, he said.

“The killing of innocent animals is an act of superstition and unscientific and also an offence under the law. People should not sacrifice animals in the name of religion and God during village fair. The organization will create awareness among the people not to kill animals in Devikeri village where an annual fair of village Goddesses is being held from Sunday,“ he said.