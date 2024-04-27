Seer accuses Joshi of using ‘death of Lingayat’ for election

April 27, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Fakira Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt, who withdrew his nomination from Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday, accused Union Minister and BJP candidate Pralhad Joshi of misusing the ‘death of Neha Hiremath, a Lingayat’ for the election.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Dingaleshwar Swami clarified that he was not supporting any political party but was against Mr. Joshi who, he alleged, was the reason for the “decline of Lingayats.”

The seer alleged that in a bid to placate the Lingayat community, Mr. Joshi had increased his visits to Lingayat mutts and was trying to lure the Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers by promising them funds. He alleged that Mr. Joshi was using the mutts for political profit and the death of Neha Hiremath to get political advantage. He accused Mr. Joshi of using the “death of a Lingayat” for winning an election.

Taking exception to Mr. Joshi meeting Fakira Siddarama Swami, he said that it was ploy to create a rift between the guru and his disciple.