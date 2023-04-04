Seepage of rainwater in newly inaugurated stations of Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru inconveniences passengers

April 04, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST

Bengaluru:

On Tuesday (April 4) evening, heavy rain in the eastern part of Bengaluru exposed chinks in some of the metro stations of the newly inaugurated Whitefield line. Passengers were put to inconvenience as water seeped in from the roof and water stagnated on the platform and concourse.

Whitefield Raising shared videos on Twitter of passengers walking on the concourse of Nallurahalli metro station that had stagnant rainwater. Metro workers were seen emptying water with buckets. A woman is heard saying in the video, “Rainwater flowing down from the platform area from the top. People are filling buckets with rainwater. Thankfully I did not bring my parents by metro.” People complained that water seepage was causing inconvenience to passengers at Pattandur Agrahara station and Krishnarajapura.

Responding to the video, Shanoj Devassay said, “This is what one can expect when metro stations are opened in a hurry without properly completing the work.”

A Whitefield Rising member who was at the station said, “The platform had water coming down from gaps on the roof and the floor below. Water was pouring down the sides and along the inner wall of the station. Certainly not safe for travellers, especially if running to catch a train. A leak or two is still possible when something is brand new. But water coming from so many places was surprising.”

The 13 km metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on March 25. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited opened 12 metro stations on the line for commercial operations.

Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan said, “Our engineers are checking the reasons for rainwater entering the concourse. Expansion joints in the platform areas are being checked. All necessary action will be taken to fix the problem.”

23,000 to 24,000 use new metro line

Metro officials say the newly inaugurated metro line is being used by 23,000 to 24,000 passengers per day. The footfall is higher on weekends compared to weekdays. The highest number of passengers (27,544) travelled on April 1 (Saturday) after the opening of the line.

“Between K.R. Pura and Whitefield metro stations, we are receiving decent patronage. Once the entire line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield is opened to the public, there will be a drastic jump in the ridership.”

At present, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is providing feeder services between Byappanahalli to K.R.Pura metro stations. Every day the BMTC operates 250 trips between two stations.

An official of the BMTC said, “We are exclusively running feeder services for the benefit of metro passengers between two stations. Every day 7,000 to 8,000 metro passengers use feeder services to reach the metro stations.”

After the inauguration of the line, metro passengers had demanded the authorities to introduce a robust feeder service between Baiyappanahalli and K.R.Pura station. They also demanded for introduction of feeder services from newly opened stations between K.R.Pura and Whitefield. Officials said there is no immediate plans to run feeder services from other newly opened stations.