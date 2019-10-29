Seepage mars ancient temple

Work on renovation of the historical 13th century Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Bhadravati of Shivamooga district that developed leaks after the recent rains will commence soon.

The temple, built during the Hoysala rule in the early 13th century, has ‘trikoota’ architecture with three shrines dedicated to deities Lakshmi Narasimha, Venugopalaswamy, and Purushothama. Rainwater seeped through the terrace and into the chinks of the pillars of the portico and the main hall, or the navaranga.

Shejeshwara R., Assistant Director of the Department of Archaeology, Heritage, and Museums told The Hindu that the roots of the plants and weeds that had grown on the roof of the building had weakened the concrete plastering at many places, resulting in leakage. The weeds will be removed and re-plastering would be done to stop the leakage. The concrete flooring on the platform, also called jagati, that is used by the devotees as pradakshinapatha, has also developed cracks at several spots. The concrete floor will be re-laid. As part of the the renovation plan, the electricity wiring in the entire building would be replaced and upgraded, he said.

A team of engineers from the department will visit the temple shortly to prepare an estimate of the costs for renovation. Work is expected to commence by the first week of December, he added.

Meanwhile, the devotees have demanded landscaping and a garden at the entrance of the temple. Nagaraj, a devotee and resident of Haladammanakeri in Bhadravati, said the temple attracts a large number of devotees on Vaikuntha Ekadashi and during the month of Karthika. By taking up landscaping works and illuminating the temple, it can be developed into a tourist attraction, he added.