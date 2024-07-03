Seema Latkar is new Commissioner of Mysuru City Police

IPS officer Seema Latkar has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mysuru City Police.

Ms. Latkar, who was serving as the Superintendent of Mysuru District Police, replaces Ramesh B. as the Commissioner of Mysuru City Police.

Mr. Ramesh has been transferred to the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Range, Davangere.

Meanwhile, N. Vishnuvardhana has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Mysuru District Police.

Mr. Vishnuvardhana, who had been serving as Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada district, replaces Ms. Latkar.

