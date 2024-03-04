Seeking fulfilment of various demands, senior citizens urge govt. to set up exclusive Ministry for them 

March 04, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

As part of a State-wide agitation, senior citizens staged demonstrations at district and taluk headquarters in the districts of North Karnataka on Monday seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

In Dharwad, senior citizens staged a demonstration in front of the office of the district administration on Monday and submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the district officials.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said that that every citizen above the age of 60 should be made eligible for senior citizen category and a special card should be issued for them. This card should get prominence in government, PSU and Central government offices in getting quick services for them, they demanded.

The protesting senior citizens also demanded that irrespective of caste, religion and gender, they should be entitled to a pension of ₹10,000 per month. Senior citizens should also be made legally entitled to get all social security services, they said.

As atrocities on senior citizens are rising, the government should initiate steps to ensure that the dignity of every senior citizen is protected and a special legal code similar to the Prevention of Atrocities Act should be enacted, they demanded.

The protestors also demanded that a Ministry be set up to look into issues concerning senior citizens.

In Hubballi

Senior citizens staged a similar demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Hubballi where the Hubballi tahsildar received a memorandum from them.

State president of Senior Citizens Association B.A. Patil addressed the protestors.

Office-bearers Dharanendra Javali, M.P. Kumbar and others led the protest.