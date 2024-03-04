GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seeking fulfilment of various demands, senior citizens urge govt. to set up exclusive Ministry for them 

They stage demonstrations at district and taluk headquarters in North Karnataka districts

March 04, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of a State-wide agitation, senior citizens staged demonstrations at district and taluk headquarters in the districts of North Karnataka on Monday seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

In Dharwad, senior citizens staged a demonstration in front of the office of the district administration on Monday and submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the district officials.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said that that every citizen above the age of 60 should be made eligible for senior citizen category and a special card should be issued for them. This card should get prominence in government, PSU and Central government offices in getting quick services for them, they demanded.

The protesting senior citizens also demanded that irrespective of caste, religion and gender, they should be entitled to a pension of ₹10,000 per month. Senior citizens should also be made legally entitled to get all social security services, they said.

As atrocities on senior citizens are rising, the government should initiate steps to ensure that the dignity of every senior citizen is protected and a special legal code similar to the Prevention of Atrocities Act should be enacted, they demanded.

The protestors also demanded that a Ministry be set up to look into issues concerning senior citizens.

In Hubballi

Senior citizens staged a similar demonstration in front of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Hubballi where the Hubballi tahsildar received a memorandum from them.

State president of Senior Citizens Association B.A. Patil addressed the protestors.

Office-bearers Dharanendra Javali, M.P. Kumbar and others led the protest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.