Seeking FRP, sugarcane growers stage protest in Mysuru

February 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Sugarcane growers tried to lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday in support of their demands. However, their bid was foiled by the police and the farmers later staged a demonstration outside the office.

The farmers led by State Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar later went inside the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram, who received it on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner.

The farmers agreed to drop the protest only after an assurance was given to them that a meeting of the officials and the farmer leaders would be convened in the next three days for discussing the issues raised by the growers, including non-payment of FRP by some sugar factories.

Addressing the farmers, Mr. Shanthakumar lashed out at the government for not coming out in support of the farmers who have accused the sugar factories of not complying with the order passed by the government on the FRP. “Farmers have been neglected by all successive governments. The farmers should become organised and fight for their rights and they need to fight for their rights until they get justice,” he said.

Earlier, the farmers came in a procession from the Gun House Circle to the DC office, demanding a fair and remunerative price of ₹150 a tonne of sugarcane.

The State government had announced a hike of ₹150 a tonne of sugarcane two months ago and the protesting farmers accused some factories of not complying with the government order and making payment to growers. “The factories were making the payment by not adding ₹150 a tonne,” they claimed

The farmers decided to lay siege to the DC’s office on February 28 as no steps were taken for fulfilling their demands or issuing directions to the factories, the protestors maintained.

The farmers had set a 10-day deadline to the authorities for addressing their demands.

The association also claimed that farmers were not getting the correct price for paddy supplied to the paddy procurement centres. In the memorandum, the farmers said with summer approaching, tanks in villages must be filled up urgently releasing water to the canals from KRS and Kabini reservoirs for meeting drinking water needs of domestic animals.