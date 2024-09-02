Seeking English translation, Governor returns files seeking sanction for prosecution against two NDA leaders

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has returned files seeking sanction for prosecution against two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders — H. D. Kumaraswamy and G. Janardhana Reddy — asking for an English translation of all the documents pertaining to the cases, multiple sources told The Hindu. Both files were returned on August 28, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Governor has sought a clarification on a request for a preliminary inquiry against former Minister Murugesh Nirani of the BJP, which has reportedly been provided by the Lokayukta police. The Governor is learnt to have rejected a request for a preliminary inquiry against the former Minister Shashikala Jolle of the BJP.

The Raj Bhavan sent back files seeking permission to prosecute and file chargesheets against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy in a case pertaining to grant of mining lease in violation of norms and Mr. Reddy in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, on August 28, asking for an English translation of the chargesheets and related documents. “These chargesheets run into several thousand pages and will take some time to be translated,” sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal mining cases had submitted a request to chargesheet Mr. Kumaraswamy in November 2023.

Raj Bhavan sought a clarification on the case on August 8, 2024, which was provided by SIT. However, Raj Bhavan then sought an English translation and sent back the file on August 28, the sources said.

The Lokayukta police submitted a request to chargesheet Mr. Reddy in a DA case on May 31, 2024. Raj Bhavan sought clarifications regarding the same in June, which was reportedly provided. Raj Bhavan returned the file seeking an English translation for the entire file in this case too on August 28, the sources said.

It may be recalled that T.J. Abraham, one of the complainants against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA ‘scam’ over which the Governor gave sanction for prosecution, which the Chief Minister has challenged before the High Court, submitted a RTI reply from Raj Bhavan dated August 30, to the court on Saturday (August 31), showing that no file seeking sanction for prosecution against any other political leader was pending in Raj Bhavan.

Days before that, on August 22, the State Cabinet had recommended the Governor to take a “quick decision” on requests for sanction for prosecution against the four NDA leaders. The Congress also took out a ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ rally demanding that the Governor sanction prosecution against the NDA leaders as well on August 31.