Seeking CBI probe into SI’s death, Ashok says Dalits are not safe under Congress rule

Referring to the death of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram, a Scheduled Caste officer, in Yadgir, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok has said that Dalits are not safe under the Congress rule in the State.

“Dalit officers are dying one after the other under the Congress rule. Chandrashekharan [an employee of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation] was honoured with the Best Officer award by Justice Nagamohan Das,” he said.

“He did not cooperate with those misappropriating ₹180 crore in the corporation. Unable to tolerate the pressure, he ended his life,” Mr. Ashok said at a press conference that he addressed after meeting the family of Parashuram at Somanal village in Karatagi taluk of Koppal district on Sunday.

“The Chief Minister himself has grabbed land belonging to Dalits. Now, SI Parashuram has died,” Mr. Ashok said.

Pointing to the transfer norms in force, Mr. Ashok said that Parashuram was transferred in just seven months in violation of the law.

“No officer should be transferred before he completes two years in a place. Parashuram was posted in the place seven months ago. He was on election duty for four months. In the real sense, he worked only for three months. Yet, he was transferred. Later, he was asked to pay ₹30 lakh to continue in the same police station,” he said.

Mr. Ashok also took exception to the delay by the police in registering the First Information Report (FIR) in the Parashuram death case despite receiving a written complaint from the wife of deceased officer.

“The way the local police treated Parashuram’s family is unacceptable. The police delayed registering the FIR even after receiving a written complaint. Parashuram’s wife, who is in her advanced stage of pregnancy, was forced to sit on the road for around 12 hours,” he said.

“The local MLA in Yadgir not wanting to have Dalit officers in his area is an insult to the Constitution under which we all function. The Congress government has handed over the case to the CID [Criminal Investigation Department) as it thought that the Opposition will demand a CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] probe. Our fight will continue till the case is handed over to the CBI,” Mr. Ashok said.

The former MLA and BJP leader from Yadgir Narasimha Nayak (Rajugouda) has said that a senior Minister telephoned the Yadgir Superintendent of Police on Saturday and asked him to persuade the leaders of different organisations who were protesting after Parashuram’s death to withdraw their agitation.

He, however, refused to reveal the name of the Minister.

“If you examine the call records of the Superintendent of Police, you will find the name of the Minister who called,” he said.

Party leaders Doddanagouda Patil, Halappa Achar, Shivaramagouda, Basavaraj Dhadesugur, Manjunath Maski and others were present.

