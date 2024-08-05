Seeking CBI probe, deceased SI’s wife says there is no police posting without bribe

Shwetha, wife of Sub-Inspector of Police Parashuram, who died under mysterious circumstances in Yadgir on Friday, has said that the political system is so corrupt that there is no posting of police officers without them paying bribe.

Interacting with media persons at her parental home in Raichur on Monday, she said that all police officers recently posted in various positions under the Inspector-General of Police (North Eastern Range) have paid bribe to get the post of their choice.

“You can check with the Inspector-General of Police office about the list of police officers recently posted. All of them have paid bribe to local MLA to get the posting [of their choice],” she said.

“The Deputy Superintendent of Police or the Circle Inspector of Police in Yadgir got their posts only after giving bribe. If you don’t pay, you don’t get the post. You will be thrown out. How can they take care of their families in such circumstances? All the officers have obtained their posting only after paying bribe,” she said.

Recalling the events that unfolded on Friday, Ms. Shwetha took serious objections to the inordinate delay in registering the First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the death of her husband.

“He [Parashuram] died at about 8.30 p.m. on Friday. We demanded that the Superintendent of Police to register an FIR. She did not file an FIR till the afternoon of Saturday. We resorted to a protest. Traffic was jammed and vehicular movement reached a standstill due to the agitation,” she said.

“A heavy crowd participated in the agitation. Minister Priyank Kharge called us. But he did not ask the officials to register the FIR. Being in the same field of work, he supported the MLA who demanded bribe. We had to wait for 18 hours to get the FIR registered,” she said.

On the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe ordered by the State government, Ms. Shwetha said that she did not have faith in CID and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The CID probe has not yet begun. Even if it begins, I don’t believe it will be completed quickly. The case should be handed over to the CBI. The CBI should complete the investigation as early as possible and give us justice. What happened to my family should not happen to other families. Only my family members know the amount of agony that they are going through. Let it not happen to others,” she said.

Squarely holding local Congress MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda (Sunnygouda) responsible for the death of her husband, Ms. Shwetha demanded the arrest of them both and the resignation of Mr. Tunnur from his MLA post.

“They [Mr. Tunnur and Sunnygouda] have committed a crime and everybody knows it. Both the MLA and his son must be arrested and the MLA must resign from his post. Then only, the police and other government officials can work in peace. If the MLA continues in his post, the same things will repeat. So, he must resign,” she said.

A team headed by Raichur district president of Janata Dal (Secular) Virupakshi met Ms. Shwetha and consoled the grieving family.

Dalit organisations staged a protest demonstration in the city demanding the arrest of Mr. Tunnur and Sunnygouda.