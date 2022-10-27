Seeking a quick start to green gram procurement, farmers block road

The farmers are upset that despite the government announcing procurement of green gram under MSP and setting up procurement centres, the authorities have delayed starting the process citing humidity in produce as a reason

Farmers who blocked National Highway 52 for some time at Shiraguppi and Hebasur near Hubballi on Thursday submitting a memorandum to the authorities. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Demanding immediate start to the procurement of green gram at procurement centres under MSP (minimum support price) and early disbursement of relief, scores of farmers blocked the National Highway 52 for some time at Shiraguppi and Hebasur near Hubballi on Thursday.

The farmers were upset that despite the government announcing procurement of green gram under MSP and setting up procurement centres, the authorities have delayed starting the process of procurement citing humidity in produce as a reason.

The farmers blocked the road at both Shiraguppi and Hebasur villages and demanded immediate steps to set up procurement centres. They also demanded that the procurement process should be completed within a week and compensation towards crop loss and property damage disbursed immediately.

The protesting farmers said that although they appealed to the Deputy Commissioner a week ago, nothing has been done so far, forcing them to stage the rasta roko.

The former Navalgund MLA and Congress leader N.H. Konaraddi visited the protest sites and expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Addressing the protesting farmers, Mr. Konaraddi said that the government is just trying to get publicity by saying that it has set up 28 procurement centres. However, the reality is that only one or two loads of green gram have been procured in most of the procurement centres, he said and added that farmers are being sent back on the pretext of the produce not having the requisite humidity.

He also said that there have been discrepancies in the quantum of compensation being provided for crop loss and house damage. Compared to other districts, compensation being paid in Dharwad district is much less, he said.

Subsequently, the farmers submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, to Hubballi Tahsildar Prakash Nashi.

The protest was led by farmer leaders Shivanand Bhoomannavar, Gopanna Nalavadi, Guru Rayangoudra and several others.