Seeds, pesticides are being sold at exorbitant price in Yadrami taluk, says KRRS-Hasiru Sene

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have said that the officials of the Agriculture Department in Raitha Sampark Kendras in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district are charging exorbitant price for seeds and pesticides and collecting additional amount for renting out agricultural equipment to farmers.

District president of the Hasiru Sene Mahantgouda Nandihalli, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that pesticides bought from private companies are being sold at the Raitha Sampark Kendras at a cost of ₹220 per packet against the maximum retail price of ₹170 per packet.

He said that the price for a bag of 20 kg Bengal Gram seeds has been fixed at ₹1,220 for farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but it is being sold at ₹1,400 for a 20 kg bag. Similarly, for general category farmers, it is being sold at ₹1,600 against a fixed rate of ₹1,470.

He said that the officials are demanding bribe from farmers for renting out mini tractors and other equipment meant for agricultural activities.

Though the matter has been brought to the notice of Joint Director and Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department repeatedly in the last four months, no action has been taken against the corrupt officials, he said.

The sene has demanded that Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge suspend officials indulging in corrupt practices in the Raitha Sampark Kendras of Yadrami taluk. It has also urged him to transfer the Joint Director and Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department in Kalaburagi.

The sene members warned that they will stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi, if the government fails to take any action against these officials of the Agriculture Department.