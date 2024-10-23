GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seeds, pesticides are being sold at exorbitant price in Yadrami taluk, says KRRS-Hasiru Sene

Published - October 23, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have said that the officials of the Agriculture Department in Raitha Sampark Kendras in Yadrami taluk of Kalaburagi district are charging exorbitant price for seeds and pesticides and collecting additional amount for renting out agricultural equipment to farmers.

District president of the Hasiru Sene Mahantgouda Nandihalli, addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, said that pesticides bought from private companies are being sold at the Raitha Sampark Kendras at a cost of ₹220 per packet against the maximum retail price of ₹170 per packet.

He said that the price for a bag of 20 kg Bengal Gram seeds has been fixed at ₹1,220 for farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes but it is being sold at ₹1,400 for a 20 kg bag. Similarly, for general category farmers, it is being sold at ₹1,600 against a fixed rate of ₹1,470.

He said that the officials are demanding bribe from farmers for renting out mini tractors and other equipment meant for agricultural activities.

Though the matter has been brought to the notice of Joint Director and Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department repeatedly in the last four months, no action has been taken against the corrupt officials, he said.

The sene has demanded that Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge suspend officials indulging in corrupt practices in the Raitha Sampark Kendras of Yadrami taluk. It has also urged him to transfer the Joint Director and Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department in Kalaburagi.

The sene members warned that they will stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi, if the government fails to take any action against these officials of the Agriculture Department.

Published - October 23, 2024 09:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.