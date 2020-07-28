Seeds, fertilisers supplied in time: Agriculture Minister

Bengaluru

28 July 2020 01:47 IST

With heavy rain lashing many districts across the State, sowing will continue till August and there will not be any problem in distributing seeds and urea to the farmers, said Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil recently.

According to an official release, Mr. Patil said the Agriculture Department has distributed more urea and seeds to farmers this year, despite the pandemic, he said. Till now, 13.50 lakh metric tonnes of various fertilisers have been distributed this year. Compared to last year, this is 5.4% more.

The department, especially this year, has supplied 30.8% more urea, he added. The Minister said that there was a demand of 5.97 lakh quintals of seeds, of which, it has distributed 3.29 lakh quintals of seeds so far, through Raitha Samparka Kendras, he said.

