Seed money to be given to 7,500 SHGs in Karnataka to start micro enterprises: Minister

The Hindu Bureau February 18, 2022 18:45 IST

Minister for Mines and Geology, Minister of Women and Child Development Halappa Basappa Achar | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Seed money of ₹1 lakh will be given to 7,500 self-help groups (SHGs) of women in Karnataka for launching micro enterprises, Minister for Mines and Geology, Minister of Women and Child Development Halappa Basappa Achar informed the Legislative Assembly on February 18. On the occasion of the country celebrating 75th years of Independence, the government had approved a ₹75 crore plan to provide seed money to SHGs, the Minister told Ravindra Srikantaiah of the JD(S) during question hour. On problems faced by women SHGs and anganwadi and ASHA workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister said relief of ₹2,000 was given to each anganwadi worker (₹24.70 crore). “Karnataka has 64,423 workers and 59,169 assistants in anganwadis,” he said. Mr. Srikantaiah demanded increased support for both ASHA workers and anganwadi workers for their enormous work during the Covid-19 pandemic.



