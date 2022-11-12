Seed and agro-diversity of India on display at Kisan Swaraj Sammelan

ADVERTISEMENT

The seed mela as part of the All India Kisan Swaraj Sammelan being held in the city has drawn 150 seed savers from across the country who are showcasing the agricultural diversity of India.

There are nearly 50 stalls manned by farmer and seed savers group from 19 States and the mela is a platform not only to share knowledge but has also facilitated exchange of rare and indigenous seeds that are unique to different parts of the country.

A unique aspect of the mela is the participation by a large number of farmer producers companies or FPOs who have started their own seed production, and their produces are in demand, said Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha which is involved in organising the Kisan Sammelan.

There are hundreds of paddy varieties underlining the rich agro-diversity which is on the brink and is being threatened by the wrong policies that has led to the pursuit of industrial chemical-based agriculture with thrust on monoculture, said Mr.Krishnaprasad. The sammelan is an attempt to bring as many seed savers as possible on a common platform that will result in sharing of ideas, knowledge and creating awareness of the plant and agricultural diversity and heritage of India, he added.

Dantewada agro products

The farmers’ groups taking part in the Kisan Sammelan and the seed mela are also as diverse and scores of organic farmers and stakeholders belonging to Bhoomgadi Organic Farmers Producers Company from Dantewada in Chattisgarh, are showcasing the local produces. Mr.Krishnaprasad said two bus loads of farmers have come all the way from Dantewada to Mysuru to take part in the event.

‘’There are 3,000 tribal farmers as stakeholders of the Bhoomgadi FPO and on display are varieties of rice, pulses and millets cultivated in Dantewada. The specialty of Dantewada is that the soil is pristine or virgin as farmers have never used fertilizers because the region is so isolated and people were not exposed to the market forces’’, said Lisha representing the FPO. But with the trend towards organic farming, the organic products from Dantewada are now finding a national market and are sold across various organic shops in India, she added.

Seed ornaments

From the adjoining district of Mandya, organic farmer Ghani Khan had displayed a collection of indigenous varieties of rice. Known to have developed a paddy museum in his village, Ghani Khan’s passion and interest in seed conservation infected his wife and children who have taken to making ornaments from agricultural produce including seeds. ‘’We started making jewellery 3 years ago and use paddy, zorpia seeds, custard apple seeds etc. The demand is gaining traction and there was scope for expansion’’ said Sayida Firdoz, wife of Ghani Khan.

Banana diversity

The icing on the cake is nearly 75 varieties of banana on display from the collection of Vinod Sahadevan Nair from Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Besides, there is tuber and roots mela as well that is drawing public to the KSOU campus where the events are taking place and will conclude on Sunday.