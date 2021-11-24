See what was found during ACB raid on official in Karnataka

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched simultaneous search operations at 68 locations across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched simultaneous search operations at 68 locations across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials in various departments as part of a probe into alleged disproportionate assets, on November 24. The raids were conducted on the heels of an ongoing massive operation at the headquarters and other offices of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in Bengaluru.

Both the houses and offices of 15 government officials and their relatives in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mandya and in some districts were searched by teams led by eight SPs, 100 officers and 300 ACB staff.

Officials under the scanner include K.S. Lingegowda, executive engineer, Smart City, Mangaluru; Srinivas K. executive engineer, HLBC, Mandya; T. S. Rudreshappa, joint director, agriculture department in Gadag; Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti A.K. Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; S. M. Biradar, junior engineer, PWD and K. S. Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari.

In Bengaluru, the ACB is searching the offices and residential properties of Rajashekar, a physiotherapist at the government hospital in Yelahanka; Mayanna M., first division assistant (FDA) in Major Roads and Infrastructure Department of BBMP; L. C. Nagaraj, KAS officer in Sakala Mission; and G. V. Giri, Group ‘D’ employee, Yeshwantpur, BBMP.

ACB teams are also searching properties belonging to Vasudev, former project manager, Nirmithi Kendra, Bengaluru; Lakshminarasimhaiah, revenue inspector, Doddaballapur; and B. Krishnareddy, general manager, Nandini Dairy; Bengaluru.

“We are seizing cash, valuables and documents as part of the probe,” said an ACB official.