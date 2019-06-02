Sediyapu award for retired professor

Neerkaje Tirumaleshwara Bhat, retired professor of English and German at MGM College, has been chosen for the Prof. Sediyapu Krishna Bhatta Memorial Award, here.
A press release here said that the award will be presented to Dr. Bhat at Nutana Ravindra Mantapa, here on June 8.
Besides teaching English and German for more than 30 years, Dr. Bhat has written books in English and Kannada.
An expert translator, critic, documentation specialist and editor, Dr. Bhat’s books are of immense value to the cultural history of coastal Karnataka. He had also served as the Director of Regional Resource Centre for Folk Performing Arts here.
