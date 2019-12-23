Sedition case booked against 2 SDPI leaders

The city police have booked cases of sedition (Section 124A) and promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, place of birth etc. of the Indian Penal Code against two leaders of Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Cases have been booked against Riyaz Farangipete, general secretary of the State unit of SDPI, and Sahul S.H., district secretary of the party. The two have been accused of inciting people to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens through messages on WhatsApp on December 18 and 19.

The city witnessed violence when a group suddenly went on a protest even though prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr. P.C. were in force.

Denying the charges, Ataullah Jokatte, district president of SDPI, said the party never gave a call for an open public protest against CAA or NRC nor was the protest taken out by the party cadre.

The police had booked party functionaries for coming out in support of people who opposed the police action against the protesters, including firing that led to the loss of two lives, he said, adding the party would legally fight the sedition charge against its leaders.