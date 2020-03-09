Sedition case: Bail petition rejected

The bail petition of the three Kashmiri students who have been booked for sedition and are under judicial custody, was rejected on Monday.
Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court K.N. Gangadhar dismissed the petition filed on behalf of the three students observing that the investigation was still in the initial stage.
A team of advocates from Bengaluru had filed the petition under police protection and subsequently led by advocate B.T. Venkatesh the team had placed its arguments before the judge on March 5. The judge has posted the matter for order on Monday. Public Prosecutor Sumita Anchatageri had pleaded for dismissal of the petition.
The three students have booked for sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.