Karnataka

Sedition case: Bail petition rejected

The bail petition of the three Kashmiri students who have been booked for sedition and are under judicial custody, was rejected on Monday.

Fifth Additional District and Sessions Court K.N. Gangadhar dismissed the petition filed on behalf of the three students observing that the investigation was still in the initial stage.

A team of advocates from Bengaluru had filed the petition under police protection and subsequently led by advocate B.T. Venkatesh the team had placed its arguments before the judge on March 5. The judge has posted the matter for order on Monday. Public Prosecutor Sumita Anchatageri had pleaded for dismissal of the petition.

The three students have booked for sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

