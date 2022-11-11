Sedam to host 69th All-India Cooperative WeeK from November 14 

This is the first time Kalaburagi district will be hosting the National Cooperative Week

This is the first time Kalaburagi district will be hosting the National Cooperative Week

The 69th All India Cooperative Week will be held in Sedam town in Kalaburagi district from November 14 and this is the first time the district is hosting the National Cooperative Week.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, MLA and president of the Kalaburagi-Yadgir DCC Bank Rajkumar Patil Telkur said that members of cooperative societies from across the State, rural cooperative societies, and four DDC Bank presidents would participate in the event.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would be inaugurating the event and chairman of the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation G.T. Deve Gowda, would participate in the inaugural ceremony of the week, the valedictory ceremony of which would be held in Mysuru.

Interest-free loan

Mr. Telkur said that Mr. Bommai would relaunch Yeshasvini health scheme at the event, and health cards would be distributed to 25,000 beneficiaries having APL and BPL cards. Besides, 10,000 laborers registered with the department would get labourer cards. At the event, interest-free loans of about ₹200 crore to 5,000 women self-help groups, and 1,000 farmers would be symbolically distributed, he said.

A team from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath had arrived to give the town a festive look ahead of the event, with roads and walls being painted and beautifully decorated with lights. Each department would have dedicated counters for providing information on various welfare schemes, he informed.

A team of district officials and a 100-member team from the district Health and Family Welfare Department has been given various responsibilities to ensure the programme was well organised. Nearly one lakh people, including 25,000 women, are expected to attend the programme. Transportation facility, including 500 KKRTC buses and 2,000 four-wheelers, have also been arranged.

Vice-president of the DCC Bank Suresh Sajjan and managing director Sharanabasappa Bennur were present.