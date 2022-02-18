‘Sedam Chalo’ rally stopped

Police stop rally led by honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami at Neelhalli village

Sri Siddlinga Swami, honorary president of Sri Ram Sene, was stopped by the police during the Sedam Chalo rally in Kalaburagi on February 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Tension prevailed in Sedam Town in Kalaburagi district on Friday after the police prevented the ‘Sedam Chalo’ rally led by controversial religious head and honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami at Neelhalli village, 8 km away from Sedam.

Siddalinga Swami, seer of Karuneshwar Mutt, Andoli in Jewargi taluk , led the rally to condemn the provocative statement made by the Congress leader Mukram Khan in connection with the hijab row.

Speaking to media persons after the rally was stopped, Siddlinga Swami said that the police had failed to arrest Mr. Khan even after making such a statement that disturbed communal harmony. He said that if Mr. Khan was not arrested within 24 hours, the agitation would be intensified.

On learning about the rally being stopped, many members of Sri Ram Sene and other right wing organisations gathered at Sedam town and staged a protest. However, the police quickly dispersed the crowd and brought the situation under control.

Case registered

Meanwhile, the district police have registered an FIR against Mr. Khan for his provocative statement on hijab. The District administration on Thursday night had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in Sedam town and a radius of 5 km in the surrounding area. The police also deployed security at the residence of Mr. Khan.