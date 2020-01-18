Security tightened in Hubballi ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to address a massive rally on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, Hubballi is likely to be converted into a fortress with the deployment of a large posse of police personnel and paramilitary contingents.

On Friday, Police Commissioner R. Dileep visited Nehru Stadium, the venue of the rally, and discussed the bandobast.

He gave directions to the police officials and also sought details from the organisers on various arrangements. Subsequently in the evening, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar visited the stadium along with BJP office-bearers and reviewed the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner has issued order on the diversion of traffic on certain main roads in the wake of the rally. The diversion also applies to vehicles entering and passing through the city. Although the rally is scheduled at 4 p.m., the diversions will come into force hours before and will continue till the programme gets over and the crowd disperses.

As per the order, vehicles from Bengaluru will have to enter the city via Gabbur bypass- Tarihal Interchange- Gokul Road route and those going towards Bengaluru will have to take the same route.

Vehicles from Gadag and Navalgund will have to take Gadag underbridge-Sarvodaya Circle- Desai Circle- Court Circle- Chennamma Circle route.

Vehicles going towards Navalgund and Gadag will have to take Hosur Circle- Desai Circle route, the release said.

The Police Commssioner has restricted entry of heavy vehicles into the city on Saturday till the completion of the rally and heavy vehicles will be stopped on the outskirts of the city.