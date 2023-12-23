Security tightened for Sankeertana Yatra in Srirangapatna, wine shops to be closed

December 23, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

Even as the police tightened security in Srirangapatna for the Sankeertana Yatra organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike on December 24, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya has ordered closure of all wine shops in Srirangapatna town and nearby Ganjam for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on December 24.

The Mandya district administration has banned sale of liquor at bars and restaurants and ordered wine shops to remain closed on December 24 because of the large number of people expected to gather for the Sankeertana Yatra organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike as part of the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, Kumara has invoked provisions under Section 25 of Karnataka Excise Act 1965 to ban sale of liquor in wine shops, bars, and restaurants, besides its transportation and stocking from 6 a.m. of December 24 to 6 a.m. of December 25 after receiving a letter in the regard from Superintendent of Mandya district police to maintain law and order in Srirangapatna town, which is communally sensitive area.

It may also be mentioned here that the Mandya district administration held a peace meeting in Srirangapatna in the run-up to the Hanuma Jayanti programme. Mr. Kumara and Superintendent of Mandya district Police N. Yathish were among the officials present at the peace meeting which was also attended by various organisations in Srirangapatna.

The Samana Manaskara Vedike, a progressive organisation, had submitted a memorandum to the district administration expressing concern over a possible threat to peace and communal harmony from the Sankeertana Yatra organised by the Hindu Jagarana Vedike.

