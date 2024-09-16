ADVERTISEMENT

Security tightened as eight arrested after groups clash in Davangere

Published - September 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police provided additional security in Gandhi Nagar and Azad Nagar in Davangere after two groups came to blows over putting up of a few flags.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight men were arrested for getting into an altercation over putting up flags on a mobile tower in Gandhi Nagar. Soon after the disturbance on Sunday, the police removed the flags and arrested the eight men.

The police held a peace committee meeting after some videos of the quarrel were shared on social media.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant has said that cases have been filed against the eight men under provisions of preventive arrest under Section 126 of BNSS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The flags were removed in the presence of leaders from the two communities. The situation is peaceful, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US