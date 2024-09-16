GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Security tightened as eight arrested after groups clash in Davangere

Published - September 16, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police provided additional security in Gandhi Nagar and Azad Nagar in Davangere after two groups came to blows over putting up of a few flags.

Eight men were arrested for getting into an altercation over putting up flags on a mobile tower in Gandhi Nagar. Soon after the disturbance on Sunday, the police removed the flags and arrested the eight men.

The police held a peace committee meeting after some videos of the quarrel were shared on social media.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant has said that cases have been filed against the eight men under provisions of preventive arrest under Section 126 of BNSS.

The flags were removed in the presence of leaders from the two communities. The situation is peaceful, the police said.

September 16, 2024

