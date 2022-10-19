Security of nation, economic or otherwise, is paramount and beyond vested interest of any business house, says HC

Declines to quash criminal case against a private company facing the charges of compromising national security

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to interfere with a criminal case against a company, which was supplying Radio Frequency Identification technology-based tamper-proof e-seals for the containers used in exporting goods through the ships, for allegedly compromising the national security by switching off the tampering alerts to hide faulty/tampered e-seals to protect its business interest.

Stating that action alleged against the company could have resulted in a catastrophic effect to the security of the nation, the court said, “Security could be economic, defence or even narcotic. What passes through the container, if not detected can definitely pose a serious threat to any of these to the nation.”

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Bengaluru-based ibTrack Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

“Such business houses generating vested interest of business cannot be permitted to ‘sacrifice the interest of the nation’, as the security of the nation and its interest, economic or otherwise, is paramount in comparison to any vested interest of any business house in the nation. Any fact of security of the nation should not be permitted to be compromised come what may,” the court observed.

The allegations

The petitioner was one of the companies supplying RFID-based anti-tamper bolt type e-seals by procuring it from the Italy-based Leghorn Group for the containers as per the specification of the Central Board of Excise and Customs. The e-seals had a provision to send alerts to the Customs on detection of tampered seals at the time of electronic scanning at the ports.

However, an internal probe in 2018 revealed that several of the e-seals supplied by the company were not tamper-proof and had tampering rate as high as 10% in a single day.

The probe by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) also found that the company had “consciously and unanimously” switched off the facility of sending alerts on detection of tampered seals to the Customs at various ports to cover-up the faulty/tampered seals. This had resulted in the containers having faulty/tampered e-seals getting clearance by the Customs between June and December 2018.

However, the company had provided false data/report to the authorities even after knowing that such declaration was false and nations security was at threat, the DRI had found.

Interestingly, the court found that one of the directors of the company admitted before the DRI that they stopped alert facility to hide the faulty e-seals without informing the Customs Department, and they did so considering the business interest of the company as per the decision of the company’s board of directors.