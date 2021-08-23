Security man safely back

Dastagir Mulla, working as a security guard at the Indian consulate in Kabul in Afghanistan, is safely back in India, his relatives said on Sunday. Mr. Mulla, a soldier with one of the Central police organisations, hails from Kerur village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district. “He had made a telephone call on August 12 and had expressed concern that he and some others were stuck in Afghanistan. We lost contact with him and we were worried. But on August 15, he called to say that he and other staff members had been safely evacuated to New Delhi,’’ his wife, Zubeda Mulla, said.