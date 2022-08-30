Security heightened at Idgah Maidan

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 30, 2022 21:58 IST

The police have tightened security at the disputed Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan and a route march was held in the area to build confidence among the residents.

The government has deployed three DCPs, 21 ACPs, 47 police inspectors, 130 police sub-inspectors, 900 police constables and 10 KSRP platoons.

Sandip Patil, Aditional Commissioner of police, said, “Over the last two weeks, we have identified all the vulnerable areas and increased deployment there. We have taken some into preventive custody.”

