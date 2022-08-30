Security heightened at Idgah Maidan
The police have tightened security at the disputed Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan and a route march was held in the area to build confidence among the residents.
The government has deployed three DCPs, 21 ACPs, 47 police inspectors, 130 police sub-inspectors, 900 police constables and 10 KSRP platoons.
Sandip Patil, Aditional Commissioner of police, said, “Over the last two weeks, we have identified all the vulnerable areas and increased deployment there. We have taken some into preventive custody.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.