Security guards roped in to decongest traffic outside schools

Following a series of complaints on the traffic police’s social media account on how motorists are affected due to traffic jams in front of schools across the city during peak hours, the traffic police on Wednesday launched a special drive to rope in security guards of the institutions to train them to manage traffic flow effectively.

Security staff of many schools in the south division have been trained on traffic control and signals to handle the traffic and ensure students and staff are safe. The police also conducted awareness drives on parking of private vehicles as school vans and buses often lead to congestion.

The police have advised the school staff and security personnel to ensure that no school vehicles are parked outside or around an educational institution’s premises except when students are boarding and deboarding.

“The security guards have been trained to ensure there are no jams outside the school,” a senior police officer said.

Though many schools have started following the instructions, people have also complained about how the police are not focusing on other issues of blatant violations of traffic rules, such as parents and even school staff not wearing helmets or seat belts when they come to pick up their wards. However, senior police officers opined that there main focus is to ensure smooth flow of traffic and decongestion. Ensuring road discipline may end up in traffic chaos and the whole purpose of free flow of traffic during the peak hour may backfire, they said.

Drive against footpath encroachment

The Rajajinagar police on Thursday booked a mechanic and a push cart vendor for encroaching the footpath and endangering the safety of pedestrians.

The accused, Noushad Baig, 41, and Mohammed Saifulla, 44, were arrested for repeat offence as even though they were booked earlier under Section 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way, or line of navigation) and given warnings twice, they continued to encroach the footpath by parking vehicles and keeping their wares.

The duo was later released on station bail and have been warned that their vehicles will be confiscated next time, B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), said.