ADVERTISEMENT

Security guards booked for beating a suspected thief to death

Updated - June 13, 2024 11:55 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A group of eight security guards allegedly beat up a 25-year-old man to death at South Avenue Layout in Konanakunte early on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Salman. His associate, Salim aged around 25, was severely wounded and admitted to a hospital.

Salman and Salim were allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed until they passed out. The guards took them to the hospital, where the doctor after examination declared Salman as brought dead, while Salim was being treated at critical care unit .

Based on information from the hospital, the police rushed to the spot and launched a hunt for the security guards who are on the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US