Security guards booked for beating a suspected thief to death

A group of eight security guards allegedly beat up a 25-year-old man to death at South Avenue Layout in Konanakunte early on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Salman. His associate, Salim aged around 25, was severely wounded and admitted to a hospital.

Salman and Salim were allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed until they passed out. The guards took them to the hospital, where the doctor after examination declared Salman as brought dead, while Salim was being treated at critical care unit .

Based on information from the hospital, the police rushed to the spot and launched a hunt for the security guards who are on the run.

