Security guards booked for beating a suspected thief to death

Accusing a youth of attempting to steal construction material from an under-construction residential building, a group of eight security guards beat up a 25-year-old water purifier technician to death at South Avenue Layout in Konanakunte in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Salman and his associate Salim aged around 25 was severly wounded and admitted to the hospital .

The duo according to the police ventured into the layout and caught the security personnel red-handed accusing them of stealing construction material.

Salman and Salim were tied to a pole and thrashed black and blue until they passed out. The security guards took them to the hospital where the doctor after examination declared Salman as brought dead, while Salim was being treated at critical care unit .

Based on the information from hospital , the police rushed to the spot and gathered the information and launched a hunt for the security guards who are on the run.