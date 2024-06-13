GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security guards booked for beating a suspected thief to death

Published - June 13, 2024 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Accusing a youth of attempting to steal construction material from an under-construction residential building, a group of eight security guards beat up a 25-year-old water purifier technician to death at South Avenue Layout in Konanakunte in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Salman and his associate Salim aged around 25 was severly wounded and admitted to the hospital .

The duo according to the police ventured into the layout and caught the security personnel red-handed accusing them of stealing construction material.

Salman and Salim were tied to a pole and thrashed black and blue until they passed out. The security guards took them to the hospital where the doctor after examination declared Salman as brought dead, while Salim was being treated at critical care unit .

Based on the information from hospital , the police rushed to the spot and gathered the information and launched a hunt for the security guards who are on the run.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.